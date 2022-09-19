Early, IA woman offered plea deal in dead pigs case

SAC COUNTY, IA (KTIV) - An Early, IA woman has been offered a plea agreement for a case involving the death of several pigs.

According to online court documents, 34-year-old Elana Laber, has been offered to plead guilty to 1st Degree Criminal Mischief and Livestock Neglect. She was initially charged with two counts of each offense.

Court documents state, Laber will face one count of each of the charges due to the plea agreement. Laber faces a prison term of up to 10 years for Criminal Mischief, as well as another year on the Cattle Neglect charge. The two sentences will be served concurrently.

Laber is scheduled to be back in court for the plea hearing on Monday, Sept. 26.

Laber was arrested on June 30 after Sac County officials received a report that a total of more than 1,000 dead pigs were discovered between two confinement sites located a half-mile a part in rural Early. Laber had been hired to maintain the sites. A veterinarian inspection determined the pigs had been dead for about one week from the time they were discovered.

