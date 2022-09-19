Early, IA woman offered plea deal in dead pigs case

Elana Laber
Elana Laber(Sac County Jail)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAC COUNTY, IA (KTIV) - An Early, IA woman has been offered a plea agreement for a case involving the death of several pigs.

According to online court documents, 34-year-old Elana Laber, has been offered to plead guilty to 1st Degree Criminal Mischief and Livestock Neglect. She was initially charged with two counts of each offense.

Court documents state, Laber will face one count of each of the charges due to the plea agreement. Laber faces a prison term of up to 10 years for Criminal Mischief, as well as another year on the Cattle Neglect charge. The two sentences will be served concurrently.

Laber is scheduled to be back in court for the plea hearing on Monday, Sept. 26.

Laber was arrested on June 30 after Sac County officials received a report that a total of more than 1,000 dead pigs were discovered between two confinement sites located a half-mile a part in rural Early. Laber had been hired to maintain the sites. A veterinarian inspection determined the pigs had been dead for about one week from the time they were discovered.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Sioux County accident
One person killed in Sioux County, Iowa accident
Nebraska interim head coach Joseph relieves DC Erik Chinander
Brandon Collins, left, and Jaiden Gramlow, right.
Two in custody after high-speed chase in Osceola County, IA
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
Woman's death investigated
Woman’s body found in river north of Mason City, Iowa

Latest News

Dog Walk Forecast: Lexie, Iggy & Beau
Dog Walk Forecast: Lexie, Iggy & Beau
Tommy Thelen in action during his 26.2 mile run in the Mighty Mo Marathon
Briar Cliff & Bishop Heelan Alum Tommy Thelen takes first place in Mighty Mo Marathon
Coaches Corner: Morningside’s Steve Ryan talks about Battle for the Saddle win, Joe Dolincheck’s record, and his love for coaching.
Ukrainian refugee competes in table tennis tournament in Sergeant Bluff