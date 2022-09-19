Hard Rock brings 90s dance party event to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino officials have announced Fool House, the ultimate 90s dance party, will grace the Anthem stage on Friday, Nov. 18.

Fool House, pays homage to the golden era of boy bands, pop stars, hip hop, and pop punk. The show is said to recreate the sights, sounds, and energy of the biggest 90s stars.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in-person at the hotel Rock Shop. All events in Anthem are for guests 21 and older.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.