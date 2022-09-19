Hard Rock brings 90s dance party event to Sioux City

(Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux city)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino officials have announced Fool House, the ultimate 90s dance party, will grace the Anthem stage on Friday, Nov. 18.

Fool House, pays homage to the golden era of boy bands, pop stars, hip hop, and pop punk. The show is said to recreate the sights, sounds, and energy of the biggest 90s stars.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in-person at the hotel Rock Shop. All events in Anthem are for guests 21 and older.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Sioux County accident
One person killed in Sioux County, Iowa accident
Nebraska interim head coach Joseph relieves DC Erik Chinander
Brandon Collins, left, and Jaiden Gramlow, right.
Two in custody after high-speed chase in Osceola County, IA
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
Woman's death investigated
Woman’s body found in river north of Mason City, Iowa

Latest News

How long will the summer heat last?
How long will the summer heat last?
Plymouth County to enter into burn ban at noon, Sept. 20
Elana Laber
Early, IA woman offered plea deal in dead pigs case
Dog Walk Forecast: Lexie, Iggy & Beau
Dog Walk Forecast: Lexie, Iggy & Beau