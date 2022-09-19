How long will the summer heat last?

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Monday, Siouxland. This morning we started off nice with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, and we had a dense fog advisory for a few of our counties in northern Siouxland. Now we are seeing temperatures in the 70s and low 80s across the region with our wind out of the south southeast, up to 20 miles per hour in some spots.

Today, we will see summer temperatures as we climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, with temperatures feeling like they are in the mid to upper 90s across the region. Today will be hot, mostly west of I-29, while northern and eastern Siouxland will be a little cooler. As for the wind, it will come out of the southeast at 10 to 25 miles per hour, making it a hot, sunny, and breezy day across the region.

Tonight, our lows only fall into the mid to upper 60s and low 70s with mostly clear skies and wind coming out of the south southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tuesday, the last day of summer, will be our hottest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 90s across the region and temperatures feeling like they are in the upper 90s and even triple digits across the region. The wind will also be from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour with sunny skies throughout the day.

The rest of the week we are going to welcome in fall with fall-like temperatures. Highs for the rest of the week will only climb into the low 70s and upper 60s, with rain chances in the forecast as well.

