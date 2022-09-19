Nebraska traffic stop leads to seizure of 20 pounds of cocaine

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KTIV) - A routine traffic stop by the Nebraska State Patrol has led to the seizure of 20 pounds of cocaine and arrest of a California woman.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers arrested Imelda Ambriz, 34, of Los Angeles, California, following a traffic stop near York, Neb., on Saturday, Sept. 17.

It was around 12:35 p.m., Saturday, when a trooper observed a Ford Expedition following another vehicle too closely while traveling on Interstate 80 near York. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 20 pounds of suspected cocaine concealed inside the vehicle’s seats.

Ambriz was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver. She is being held in York County Jail.

