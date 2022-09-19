Planning sessions for the future to be held in Sgt. Bluff, Anthon

WOODBURY CO. (KTIV) - Two open houses are being planned by The Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO) and Woodbury County to update the county’s comprehensive plan.

The first will be held from 5-6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Sergeant Bluff Community Center Fireside Room, 903 Topaz Dr. The second open house will be held from 5-6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Stahl Park Shelter House, 510 State St., Anthon.

The comprehensive plan is a planning document that outlines goals, objectives, and implementation items to work toward over the next 20 years. The planning area applies only to the unincorporated Woodbury County rural areas, but still takes into consideration trends and plans in incorporated areas.

The open houses will provide an opportunity for residents and business owners to review the plan’s draft goals and objectives and provide input on topics such as economic development, community services, housing, utilities, and infrastructure. Public input will be incorporated into the plan as it continues to be drafted.

