Plymouth County to enter into burn ban at noon, Sept. 20

PLYMOUTH CO., Iowa (KTIV) - An open burn ban for Plymouth County will go into effect at noon, Tuesday, Sept. 20.

It was on Sept. 19, when the Office of the State Fire Marshal received the request to implement the burn ban from Le Mars Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services Chief David Schipper. Schipper requested the ban on behalf of all the fire departments within the county.

A news released issued by the State Fire Marshal, stated that upon investigation, the fire marshal found conditions in Plymouth County are right that open burning constitutes a danger to life or property.

The ban restricts any outdoor fires, including brush burning, cooking fires and bonfires. Propane grills are allowed, as are charcoal grills, as long as they have a cover.

