Record highs possible Tuesday before a big cooldown moves in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a pleasant morning start, temperatures warmed up dramatically through the rest of the day with highs reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s for most of us although a few showers did develop in northern Siouxland.

We’ll all be looking at mostly clear skies tonight with lows staying well above average in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday is looking like a very hot day for this time of year as highs will soar into the 90s giving some of in Siouxland a chance at breaking our record highs for the date.

Tuesday will be the end of the heat for a while as a cold front will be making its way into Siouxland during the afternoon and that will lead to increasing clouds on Tuesday night with lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday is then going to feel completely different with highs only in the upper 60s and we’ll also have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm.

We’ll keep the clouds around again on Thursday but probably keep conditions drier with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The more rain showers could return to the region from Thursday night into Friday morning with highs on Friday in the mid 60s.

Will we see some warming return for the weekend?

