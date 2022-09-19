‘Removing the Barriers’ raising funds to open water park for disabled people

Removing the Barriers is trying to raise funds to build a water park that would serve those...
Removing the Barriers is trying to raise funds to build a water park that would serve those with disabilities.(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s day three of five for a few people who are paddling across the Missouri River to raise money.

The goal for the fundraiser is $180,000, which would be used to build a water park called Stirring Waters, which serves people with disabilities.

The Peacemaker Paddle organization is making a big splash to raise funds for the disabled.

Paddlers involved with the effort began their journey down the Missouri River on Sept. 17, when they left from the Chief White Crane Recreation Area.

One of the participants on the paddle down the river feels a special connection with the mission.

“Fifty years ago on Saturday, Sept. 17 I was hit by a car going about 70 miles per hour. When I found out that it was on Sept. 17, God spoke to me. He said that now is a time to make a difference for those with disabilities,” said Eddie Hall, a paddle participant.

The paddle down the river is 150 miles long, providing time for coordinators, volunteers, and participants to build relationships.

Bill Redmon, one of the event coordinators, has decided helping others will be something he does for the rest of his life.

“Well I got to be honest with you, it makes me feel humbled quite honestly. I don’t know a better word to use, and I don’t have a disability background. I just see the need and feel like, guys we should be doing something,” said Redmon.

That proactive mindset is what helped bring this fundraiser come to life. After conducting focus groups, it was determined a number of problems negatively affect disabled people at water parks.

“They might have an electric wheelchair and no place to plug it in to recharge it. It could be as simple as that. It could be as simple as being overcrowded,” said Redmon.

Redmon says Stirring Waters has the potential to be a welcoming spot for everyone, not just a few.

If you would like to donate to the cause click here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Sioux County accident
One person killed in Sioux County, Iowa accident
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
Nebraska interim head coach Joseph relieves DC Erik Chinander
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Brandon Collins, left, and Jaiden Gramlow, right.
Two in custody after high-speed chase in Osceola County, IA

Latest News

Early, IA woman offered plea deal in dead pigs case
Woman arrested for shoplifting over $1,000 in merchandise in Norfolk, NE
Nebraska traffic stop leads to seizure of 20 pounds of cocaine
Plymouth County to start burn ban on Sept. 20