Sioux City residents are reminded to not drain pools into storm sewers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City officials are reminding residents water from a pool or spa is prohibited from being discharged into the storm sewer system.

According to information provided by city officials, chlorine used to treat pools and spas can be deadly to freshwater aquatic life in Iowa.

“In order to protect the quality of water that is entering nearby ponds, rivers, and streams, water from a pool or spa is prohibited from being discharged into the storm sewer system,” the release stated.

Residents are reminded that prior to draining their pool or spa completely, to discontinue the addition of salt and chlorine and test the water to make sure chlorine levels are below 0.1 mg/L and the pH is between 6.5 and 8.5 before draining.

Water should also be directed onto a grassy landscape that is salt-tolerant and able to absorb all water. Water from backwash filter systems should be directed to the sanitary sewer system through a drain in your home or discharged directly onto the lawn. When draining the water, residents should make sure it is done through at least 15 feet of a grassy landscape to allow remaining chemicals to dissipate before reaching the storm drain.

