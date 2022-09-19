Sioux City residents are reminded to not drain pools into storm sewers

City of Sioux City officials remind water from a pool or spa is prohibited from being...
City of Sioux City officials remind water from a pool or spa is prohibited from being discharged into the storm sewer system.(Pixabay)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City officials are reminding residents water from a pool or spa is prohibited from being discharged into the storm sewer system.

According to information provided by city officials, chlorine used to treat pools and spas can be deadly to freshwater aquatic life in Iowa.

“In order to protect the quality of water that is entering nearby ponds, rivers, and streams, water from a pool or spa is prohibited from being discharged into the storm sewer system,” the release stated.

Residents are reminded that prior to draining their pool or spa completely, to discontinue the addition of salt and chlorine and test the water to make sure chlorine levels are below 0.1 mg/L and the pH is between 6.5 and 8.5 before draining.

Water should also be directed onto a grassy landscape that is salt-tolerant and able to absorb all water. Water from backwash filter systems should be directed to the sanitary sewer system through a drain in your home or discharged directly onto the lawn. When draining the water, residents should make sure it is done through at least 15 feet of a grassy landscape to allow remaining chemicals to dissipate before reaching the storm drain.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Sioux County accident
One person killed in Sioux County, Iowa accident
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
Nebraska interim head coach Joseph relieves DC Erik Chinander
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Brandon Collins, left, and Jaiden Gramlow, right.
Two in custody after high-speed chase in Osceola County, IA

Latest News

Two open houses will be held in Sgt. Bluff and Anthon to discuss plans for Woodbury County in...
Planning sessions for the future to be held in Sgt. Bluff, Anthon
Imelda Ambriz has been arrested on possession of a controlled substance and intent to deliver...
Nebraska traffic stop leads to seizure of 20 pounds of cocaine
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
Drowning Pool to play Anthem Nov. 12
Officials found Sheila Donohoe's vehicle and her back seat was filled with stolen items.
Woman arrested for shoplifting over $1,000 in merchandise in Norfolk, Neb.