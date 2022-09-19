Siouxland Business Spotlight: Hawarden Regional Healthcare

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Business Spotlight Host Blake Meacham spoke to Emily Klocke with Hawarden Regional Healthcare about some new employment opportunities they have for the community. If you would like to learn more about Hawarden Regional Healthcare, you can call them at (712)-551-3100 or visit their website at hawardenregionalhealthcare.com.

