Siouxland Business Spotlight: Sister’s Place Furniture and More

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Business Spotlight host Blake Meacham spoke to Patrick Fox with Sister’s Place Furniture and More about their inventory and other items they offer. If you would like to learn more about Sister’s Place Furniture and More you can call them at (712)-454-7755 or visit their Facebook page at Sister’s Place Furniture and More.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.