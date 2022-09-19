Siouxland Business Spotlight: Sister’s Place Furniture and More

Siouxland Business Spotlight host Blake Meacham spoke to Patrick Fox with Sister’s Place Furniture and More about their inventory and other items they offer.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Business Spotlight host Blake Meacham spoke to Patrick Fox with Sister’s Place Furniture and More about their inventory and other items they offer. If you would like to learn more about Sister’s Place Furniture and More you can call them at (712)-454-7755 or visit their Facebook page at Sister’s Place Furniture and More.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Collins, left, and Jaiden Gramlow, right.
Two in custody after high-speed chase in Osceola County, IA
Annette Schnee's murder mystery solved 40 years later.
A former Sioux City woman’s shooting death ends in conviction 40 years later
One person killed in Sioux County accident
One person killed in Sioux County, Iowa accident
Nebraska interim head coach Joseph relieves DC Erik Chinander
Two small airplanes collided in mid-air Saturday near Denver, killing three people, authorities...
Sheriff: 2 small planes collide mid-air near Denver, 3 dead

Latest News

Siouxland Business Spotlight
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Storm Lake United
Siouxland Business Spotlight
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Drilling Pharmacy
Siouxland Business Spotlight
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Southern Archery & Guns
Siouxland Business Spotlight
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Thrasher Foundation Repair