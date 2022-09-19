Sports Fource Extra Rewind Week 4

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There’s so much great football to watch right now with college football and the NFL, but Siouxland’s own high school football players are making crazy plays every Friday night on the gridiron.

Touchdowns, deep passes, a pick six and more... we’ve got it all on this week’s Sports Fource Rewind.

We’ll start off the Rewind with the Beef Bowl. West Lyon’s Ryer Crichton drops back and slings the touchdown pass to Gunnar Grems who dives into the end zone for the Wildcats touchdown.

It’s touchdowns for days as Remsen St. Mary’s Cael Ortmann fires to Jackson Bunkers in the end zone in the Hawks shutout win 49-0 over Kingsley Pierson.

Let’s take it right here in Sioux City where East’s Cole Ritchie runs out and finds an open man in Brecken Schossow on 3rd down and he’s got nothing but room taking it all the way to the house for an 80 yard touchdown as the Raiders remain unbeaten 4-0.

Back to the Beef Bowl, it’s all about Zach Lutmer here as he takes care of this one on his own with the QB draw dodging all the tacklers in his way to take it all the way to the house for a touchdown.

Now back to Sioux City, North’s Carson Strohbeen winds it up and airs it out to Lucius Pinney. That is 78 yards down to the 2 yard line to set up a North touchdown.

Up to Le Mars, MOC-Floyd Valley trying to score here but it’s intercepted by Sione Fifita who’s got a wide open field in front of him as he goes coast to coast all the way for the house call on the pick six for the Bulldogs.

And finishing in South Dakota where Elk Point Jefferson’s Noah McDermott rolls out and goes deep to Devon Schmitz who pulls it down and finishes a 70 yard score. Let’s wind it back and see that one in slow motion with the spiral. Elk Point Jefferson takes a 35-0 win to remain unbeaten.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.