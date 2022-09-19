Sports Fource Extra Rewind Week 4

By Amber Salas
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There’s so much great football to watch right now with college football and the NFL, but Siouxland’s own high school football players are making crazy plays every Friday night on the gridiron.

Touchdowns, deep passes, a pick six and more... we’ve got it all on this week’s Sports Fource Rewind.

We’ll start off the Rewind with the Beef Bowl. West Lyon’s Ryer Crichton drops back and slings the touchdown pass to Gunnar Grems who dives into the end zone for the Wildcats touchdown.

It’s touchdowns for days as Remsen St. Mary’s Cael Ortmann fires to Jackson Bunkers in the end zone in the Hawks shutout win 49-0 over Kingsley Pierson.

Let’s take it right here in Sioux City where East’s Cole Ritchie runs out and finds an open man in Brecken Schossow on 3rd down and he’s got nothing but room taking it all the way to the house for an 80 yard touchdown as the Raiders remain unbeaten 4-0.

Back to the Beef Bowl, it’s all about Zach Lutmer here as he takes care of this one on his own with the QB draw dodging all the tacklers in his way to take it all the way to the house for a touchdown.

Now back to Sioux City, North’s Carson Strohbeen winds it up and airs it out to Lucius Pinney. That is 78 yards down to the 2 yard line to set up a North touchdown.

Up to Le Mars, MOC-Floyd Valley trying to score here but it’s intercepted by Sione Fifita who’s got a wide open field in front of him as he goes coast to coast all the way for the house call on the pick six for the Bulldogs.

And finishing in South Dakota where Elk Point Jefferson’s Noah McDermott rolls out and goes deep to Devon Schmitz who pulls it down and finishes a 70 yard score. Let’s wind it back and see that one in slow motion with the spiral. Elk Point Jefferson takes a 35-0 win to remain unbeaten.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Sioux County accident
One person killed in Sioux County, Iowa accident
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
Nebraska interim head coach Joseph relieves DC Erik Chinander
Brandon Collins, left, and Jaiden Gramlow, right.
Two in custody after high-speed chase in Osceola County, IA

Latest News

Tommy Thelen in action during his 26.2 mile run in the Mighty Mo Marathon
Briar Cliff & Bishop Heelan Alum Tommy Thelen takes first place in Mighty Mo Marathon
Morningside head coach Steve Ryan speaks to the Mustangs at practice.
Coaches Corner: Morningside’s Steve Ryan talks about Battle for the Saddle win, Joe Dolincheck’s record, and his love for coaching.
Gehlen Catholic's Miyah Whitehead goes for the kill in their set against Bishop Heelan
Several Siouxland teams hit the court for the CYO Volleyball Tournament
USD Quarterback Carson Camp turns on the jets for a rushing touchdown in the Yotes win over Cal...
USD Yotes take down Cal Poly in Dakota Dome home opener