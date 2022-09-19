Summer heat this week but fall like temperatures are in the forecast.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. Currently we are seeing a nice start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 60s across the region with calm wind across the region and clear skies.

Today, we will see summer temperatures as we climb into the upper 80s and low 90s with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s across the region. Mainly west of I-29 will feel the heat today while northern/eastern Siouxland stay a bit cooler. As for the wind it will come out of the southeast at 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight, our lows only fall into the mid to upper 60s with mostly clear skies with wind coming out of the south southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tuesday, the last day of summer, will be our hottest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 90s across the region with the feel like temperatures in the upper 90s and even triple digits across the region. Wind will also be from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The rest of the week we are going to welcome in fall with fall like temperatures. Highs the rest of the week will only climb into the low 70s and upper 60s with rain chances in the forecast as well.

