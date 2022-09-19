Ukrainian refugee competes in table tennis tournament in Sergeant Bluff

Ukrainian refugee competes in table tennis tournament in Sergeant Bluff
Ukrainian refugee competes in table tennis tournament in Sergeant Bluff(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -A Ukrainian refugee competed in a table tennis tournament today in Sergeant Bluff.

12 year-old Misha Vinichenko, was one of the competitors today.

He and some of his family members are staying in Sioux Center.

A member of their host family spoke on Misha’s behalf as he is still working on learning English.

Nathan Tintle, said that Misha is a competitive player and competed on Ukrainians 12 and under national team.

He began playing table tennis at a very young age and was excited to compete in the tournament close to his new home.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Collins, left, and Jaiden Gramlow, right.
Two in custody after high-speed chase in Osceola County, IA
Annette Schnee's murder mystery solved 40 years later.
A former Sioux City woman’s shooting death ends in conviction 40 years later
One person killed in Sioux County accident
One person killed in Sioux County, Iowa accident
Nebraska interim head coach Joseph relieves DC Erik Chinander
Two small airplanes collided in mid-air Saturday near Denver, killing three people, authorities...
Sheriff: 2 small planes collide mid-air near Denver, 3 dead

Latest News

Warming things up
Warming things up
Siouxland teams battle on the court on the CYO Tournament
One person killed in Sioux County accident
One person killed in Sioux County, Iowa accident
Annette Schnee's killer convicted, giving family closure after 40 years
Annette Schnee’s killer convicted, leaving the Schnee’s with closure after 40 years