Ukrainian refugee competes in table tennis tournament in Sergeant Bluff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -A Ukrainian refugee competed in a table tennis tournament today in Sergeant Bluff.
12 year-old Misha Vinichenko, was one of the competitors today.
He and some of his family members are staying in Sioux Center.
A member of their host family spoke on Misha’s behalf as he is still working on learning English.
Nathan Tintle, said that Misha is a competitive player and competed on Ukrainians 12 and under national team.
He began playing table tennis at a very young age and was excited to compete in the tournament close to his new home.
Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.