Woman arrested for shoplifting over $1,000 in merchandise in Norfolk, Neb.

Officials found Sheila Donohoe's vehicle and her back seat was filled with stolen items.
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - An O’Neill, Neb. woman is behind bars after shoplifting more than $1,000 in merchandise from a Norfolk retailer.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, Sheila Donohoe, 38, was located, and a search of her vehicle found stolen items.

The police department said it was at 8:14 p.m., Sept. 18, when they were called to Walmart, for a report of shoplifting.

Information from the police department stated a female had exited the store with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. A physical description of the suspect, the vehicle and license plate were provided to officers who were able to locate the car and conduct a traffic stop. A check of Donohoe’s license showed it was currently revoked.

Donohoe was arrested for driving during revocation and shoplifting. She is being held in the Madison County Jail.

