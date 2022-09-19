Woman arrested for shoplifting over $1,000 in merchandise in Norfolk, Neb.

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - An O’Neill, Neb. woman is behind bars after shoplifting more than $1,000 in merchandise from a Norfolk retailer.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, Sheila Donohoe, 38, was located, and a search of her vehicle found stolen items.

The police department said it was at 8:14 p.m., Sept. 18, when they were called to Walmart, for a report of shoplifting.

Information from the police department stated a female had exited the store with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. A physical description of the suspect, the vehicle and license plate were provided to officers who were able to locate the car and conduct a traffic stop. A check of Donohoe’s license showed it was currently revoked.

Donohoe was arrested for driving during revocation and shoplifting. She is being held in the Madison County Jail.

