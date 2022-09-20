2 suspects in custody after pursuit in northwest Iowa

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Two suspects are in custody after a high-speed chase through several northwest Iowa counties.

According to the Le Mars Police Department, at about 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 19 an officer tried to stop a vehicle at Hawkeye Avenue and 18th St SW for a traffic violation.

Police say the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit began. The vehicle reportedly fled up Highway 75 before it was eventually stopped near Sheldon, Iowa. Officers deployed stop sticks just south of Sheldon to deflate the fleeing vehicle’s tires.

Once the vehicle was stopped, police say two suspects were taken into custody. Those two were identified as Esteban Valdivia-Nunez, 40, and Cynthia Estrada, 33, both from New Mexico. Police allege Valdivia-Nunez was the driver and Estrada was the passenger.

Investigators later determined the vehicle involved in the pursuit had been stolen on Sept. 18 in Colorado.

Both suspects were booked into the Plymouth County Jail. Valdivia-Nunez was charged with felony eluding, first-degree theft, operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and several traffic violations. While Estrada was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

