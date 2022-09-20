$40M nonprofit grant to help 2 Sioux City organizations

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Boys and Girls Home in Sioux City is one of 24 nonprofit organizations on the receiving end of a grant approved by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in May.

The organization will receive $2.7 million which will be used to start work on residential plans for the campus. When completed, it will have dorms for children, and the surrounding blacktop will be torn up to put grass around the buildings. Leaders at the home are excited to move the children onto the new campus.

“We’re going to use this to continue the development of the Ginny Peterson Behavioral Health Campus. We are moving the Boys and Girls home operation from the Court St. old St. Joe Hospital to Indian Hills in the Indian Hills Plaza,” said Art Silva, the President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Home.

Another Sioux City facility also received a grant. The Rosecrance Jackson Center will receive $2.3 million to put toward its programs.

“This investment is going to allow us to build a therapeutic recreational resource center, it’s going to allow us to renovate an existing classroom into a chapel, and it will allow us to create a walking path with outdoor group therapy spaces to connect all of our buildings that are on the campus,” said Julie Enockson, Rosecrance Jackson Centers Regional President.

Leaders at both locations in Sioux City say they’re happy to see the initiative in the state, to help those who are dealing with mental health issues and tough situations.

