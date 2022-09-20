Around Siouxland: Sioux City Rotary Club District Conference

By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Rotary Club will be having its annual district conference this week.

On Sept. 23, the district conference will have multiple rotary education breakout sessions and tours of historic downtown Sioux City. Additionally, the keynote presentation this year will be Navy SEAL Team Six veteran Boyd Renner.

To learn more about the conference, follow this link.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
This map shows the area where a motorcycle vs car accident occurred near Wayne, Nebraska.
Car vs motorcycle accident in Wayne, NE turns fatal
Hard Rock brings 90s dance party event to Sioux City
Officials found Sheila Donohoe's vehicle and her back seat was filled with stolen items.
Woman arrested for shoplifting over $1,000 in merchandise in Norfolk, NE

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Siouxland Freedom Park Ball
Around Siouxland: Siouxland Freedom Park Ball
Around Siouxland: Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair
Around Siouxland: Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair
Around Siouxland: Siouxland Catholic Radio Dinner
Around Siouxland: Siouxland Catholic Radio Dinner
Around Siouxland: Great Akron Scarecrow Festival
Around Siouxland: Great Akron Scarecrow Festival