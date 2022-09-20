Around Siouxland: Sioux City Rotary Club District Conference

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Rotary Club will be having its annual district conference this week.

On Sept. 23, the district conference will have multiple rotary education breakout sessions and tours of historic downtown Sioux City. Additionally, the keynote presentation this year will be Navy SEAL Team Six veteran Boyd Renner.

To learn more about the conference, follow this link.

