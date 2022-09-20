Around Siouxland: Siouxland Freedom Park Ball

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Coming up in October will be the annual Siouxland Freedom Park Ball.

The ball is on Oct. 15 at the Hilton Garden Inn Sioux City Riverfront. The purpose of the event is to recognize local veterans and military members of the armed forces who have served our country.

The night will be full of delicious food, wine and dancing. With music provided by the band formerly known as “The Confidentials.”

The social hour and silent auction begin at 5 p.m. with the program going late into the night.

More information on the event can be found here.

