City of Storm Lake, IA lifts water restrictions

The City of Storm Lake has lifted the water restrictions that have been in place since July 1.
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) - City officials in Storm Lake, Iowa, have announced the mandatory water conservation measures put in place in July have been lifted.

According to a news release issued by city officials, the measure was lifted during the Monday, Sept. 19 council meeting.

The emergency restrictions began July 1 as water use spiked during the hot, dry summer months. The situation was further complicated as supply chain issues slowed repairs to a major city well.

The release stated the city’s well has been returned to service, and daily water demand has fallen to a reasonable level allowing water levels in the water towers to remain stable.

