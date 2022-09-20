Clay County Fair has record-breaking year

The Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa, has experienced a record-setting year across many metrics.
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPENCER, IA (KTIV) - Across many categories, the 2022 Clay County Fair has surpassed previous years’ numbers.

According to a news release issued by Clay County Fair officials, increases were seen in youth involvement, fairgoer spending, exhibitor participation, and attendance numbers.

Overall fair attendance saw a 17.4 percent increase over 2021 with a total of 325,585 attendees. In the specific area of grandstand events, fairgoer numbers toppled 16,000, with Dwight Yoakam and the Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pull being the top attended events.

Fairgoer spending on food, beverage, specialty concessions, and carnival rides also set an all-time record of $2,833,943.98, breaking the previous record set in 2021.

In youth involvement, 750 4-H and FFA exhibitors from 46 counties in Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska participated in livestock and human sciences events. Last year, 708 exhibitors from 42 counties participated.

An 8 percent increase from 2021 was also seen with 1,225 exhibitors participating in various open class livestock and non-livestock competitions. Commercial exhibitors, concessionaires, and vendors also saw a slight increase at this year’s fair.

“Record setting spending by fairgoers in 2021 and 2022 tells us that fairgoers are staying longer at the fair,” Fair CEO/Manager Jeremy Parsons said. “It was very obvious this year by the crowds after 5 p.m. We have some exciting new opportunities in front of us.”

The Clay County Fair was held Sept. 10-18.

