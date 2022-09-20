Dakota County Assessor’s Office to reissue tax rate postcards

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - An error with the Dakota County Assessor’s computer system, has the office working to reissue its tax rate postcards.

According to a news release issued by the City of South Sioux City, the postcards initially sent out indicated a tax rate increase for property owners.

“It has been brought to our attention that the pink post cards from Dakota County Assessor contained information that is incorrect. We have discussed this with the State of Nebraska Department of Revenue and the Dakota County Assessor and corrected postcards are being sent to our taxpayers,” city officials stated in the email. “The tax rate for South Sioux City did get dropped from .43250 in 2021 to .400518 this year. This is over a 7 percent drop. Households or businesses should have seen a drop in city taxes unless they received significant property valuation increases from the county assessor.”

Taxpayers can calculate their own city taxes from the first pink post card by visiting, www.southsiouxcity.org.

Corrected postcards will be mailed out on Sept. 20.

