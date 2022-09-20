Dakota County Assessor’s Office to reissue tax rate postcards

The pink postcard sent out by the Dakota County Assessor's Office is an example of what...
The pink postcard sent out by the Dakota County Assessor's Office is an example of what taxpayers may have received indicating an increase in property taxes.(Dakota County Assessor)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - An error with the Dakota County Assessor’s computer system, has the office working to reissue its tax rate postcards.

According to a news release issued by the City of South Sioux City, the postcards initially sent out indicated a tax rate increase for property owners.

“It has been brought to our attention that the pink post cards from Dakota County Assessor contained information that is incorrect. We have discussed this with the State of Nebraska Department of Revenue and the Dakota County Assessor and corrected postcards are being sent to our taxpayers,” city officials stated in the email. “The tax rate for South Sioux City did get dropped from .43250 in 2021 to .400518 this year. This is over a 7 percent drop. Households or businesses should have seen a drop in city taxes unless they received significant property valuation increases from the county assessor.”

Taxpayers can calculate their own city taxes from the first pink post card by visiting, www.southsiouxcity.org.

Corrected postcards will be mailed out on Sept. 20.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
This map shows the area where a motorcycle vs car accident occurred near Wayne, Nebraska.
Car vs motorcycle accident in Wayne, NE turns fatal
Officials found Sheila Donohoe's vehicle and her back seat was filled with stolen items.
Woman arrested for shoplifting over $1,000 in merchandise in Norfolk, NE
Hard Rock brings 90s dance party event to Sioux City

Latest News

A hot Tuesday, but we have cooler temperatures later this week
A hot Tuesday, but we have cooler temperatures later this week
The Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa, has experienced a record-setting year across many metrics.
Clay County Fair has record-breaking year
The City of Storm Lake has lifted the water restrictions that have been in place since July 1.
City of Storm Lake, IA lifts water restrictions
Steven Plessel, left, and Jennifer Perrin, right, were arrested by the Norfolk Police Division...
Police: Traffic stop in Norfolk, NE turns up multiple drugs, weapons