Hackers accessed data on some American Airlines customers

American Airlines aircrafts are shown at the gates of an unidentified airport in this photo...
American Airlines aircrafts are shown at the gates of an unidentified airport in this photo from June 21, 2021.(CBS Denver)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Hackers gained access to personal information of some customers and employees at American Airlines.

The airline said Tuesday that information on a “very small number” of people was compromised after a phishing attack that breached some employee email accounts.

American Airlines says there is indication that the attackers have misused any of the personal information. It won’t say how many people’s information was compromised by the attack.

American says it is putting additional safeguards in place to prevent similar breaches in the future.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
This map shows the area where a motorcycle vs car accident occurred near Wayne, Nebraska.
Car vs motorcycle accident in Wayne, NE turns fatal
One person killed in Sioux County accident
One person killed in Sioux County, Iowa accident
Officials found Sheila Donohoe's vehicle and her back seat was filled with stolen items.
Woman arrested for shoplifting over $1,000 in merchandise in Norfolk, NE

Latest News

Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.
Explosion reported at Chicago building; at least 6 taken to hospital
FILE - In this image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham, bottom, chair...
Video shows ‘unauthorized access’ to Ga. election equipment
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a news conference Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. The...
US needs to reform efforts to stop enemy spies, report says
The City of Storm Lake has lifted the water restrictions that have been in place since July 1.
City of Storm Lake, IA lifts water restrictions