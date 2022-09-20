Hospers, IA juvenile charged with burglary, theft

HOSPERS, IA (KTIV) - A juvenile male from Hospers, Iowa has been charged with burglary and theft following an incident on Friday, Sept. 16.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office charged the juvenile on Monday, Sept. 19, after an investigation discovered the juvenile unlawfully entered a Hospers business on Sept. 16 and stole property.

The juvenile was cited into Juvenile Court where the juvenile was charged with third degree burglary and fifth degree theft.

