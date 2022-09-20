Hospers, IA juvenile charged with burglary, theft

A Hospers, Iowa juvenile male has been charged with burglary and theft.
A Hospers, Iowa juvenile male has been charged with burglary and theft.(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOSPERS, IA (KTIV) - A juvenile male from Hospers, Iowa has been charged with burglary and theft following an incident on Friday, Sept. 16.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office charged the juvenile on Monday, Sept. 19, after an investigation discovered the juvenile unlawfully entered a Hospers business on Sept. 16 and stole property.

The juvenile was cited into Juvenile Court where the juvenile was charged with third degree burglary and fifth degree theft.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
This map shows the area where a motorcycle vs car accident occurred near Wayne, Nebraska.
Car vs motorcycle accident in Wayne, NE turns fatal
Hard Rock brings 90s dance party event to Sioux City
Officials found Sheila Donohoe's vehicle and her back seat was filled with stolen items.
Woman arrested for shoplifting over $1,000 in merchandise in Norfolk, NE

Latest News

The burn ban for O'Brien County will go into effect at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20.
O’Brien County, IA to begin burn ban Tuesday afternoon
Police say Esteban Valdivia-Nunez, left, and Cynthia Estrada, right, were booked into the...
2 suspects in custody after pursuit in northwest Iowa
2 Storm Lake, IA 11-year-olds charged with burglary
A hot Tuesday, but we have cooler temperatures later this week
A hot Tuesday, but we have cooler temperatures later this week