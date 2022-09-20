A hot Tuesday, but we have cooler temperatures later this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. Currently, we are seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 80s across the region with our wind out of the east-southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour and mostly clear skies this afternoon.

For today, our highs are going to rise into the upper 90s and even near triple digits today, and we could see multiple records broken throughout Siouxland today as we see summer make a surprise return trip. On top of the highs in the 90s today, we could see feel-like highs in the triple digits as our humidity will be above average for this time of year. We will also have our wind out of the south-southeast turning more eastward this evening as a cold front starts to approach from the north with clear sunny skies.

Tonight, our lows will drop into the 60s and upper 50s across the region, with mostly clear skies and a slim chance of an isolated shower moving through the region. As for the winds, they will be shifting more west northwest then switching to the north at 10 to 20 miles per hour as the cold front moves closer to the region.

On Wednesday, we have a chance of some showers moving through Siouxland, but the highest chance of seeing rain will be in southern Siouxland while northern Siouxland stays cloudy and dry.

The rest of the week, we will see fall-like temperatures as highs climb into the 60s and low 70s. Then we have another chance of more widespread rain on Friday than what we have seen lately.

I’ll have more details on News 4 at Noon in my complete forecast.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.