Iowa WWII veteran receives heroes welcome in Washington, D.C.

WWII veteran, Cotton Harold Henderson
By Molly Martinez
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - 89 Iowa veterans took the trip of a lifetime Tuesday, as part of the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight.

Veterans who fought in Korea, Vietnam, and one lone survivor of WWII came to visit the memorials erected in their honor.

Sadly, covid put a halt on these flights for almost two years, meaning some of these older veterans never got the chance to see them.

Now that the program has taken flight once more, 100 year old Cotton Harold Henderson was able to see the WWII memorial for the first time.

“That’s the first time I’ve been here. And I really like it,” said Henderson

“World War Two was the greatest war and the greatest generation fought,” said Senator Chuck Grassley, “And to have a World War Two veteran here because there’s so few of them left anymore. It’s quite an honor”

According to statistics from the World War Two Museum, fewer than 3000 World War Two soldiers from Iowa are still living today.

