Much cooler air to pour into Siouxland along with a chance of showers

By Ron Demers
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a record-breaking day in much of Siouxland as highs soared into the 90s giving us temperatures hotter than ever recorded on September 20.

But much cooler changes are now moving in.

As a cold front moves through, we’ll see an increase in clouds Tuesday night with lows in the upper 50s.

Clouds and northerly winds will then dominate Wednesday keeping highs in the upper 60s while also giving us a chance of a few rain showers.

It’s only going to get cooler Wednesday night as lows head into the mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

We could see a bit of sun return on Thursday, but the warmth will not with highs staying below average in the mid 60s.

Showers look to make a return to Siouxland from Thursday night through Friday morning and highs on Friday will again stay cool in the low to mid 60s.

As sunshine returns this weekend, will warmth follow?

I’ll take a look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

