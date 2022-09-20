O’Brien County, IA to begin burn ban Tuesday afternoon

O’BRIEN COUNTY, IA (KTIV) - Another northwest Iowa county has announced it will issue a burn ban beginning at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The O’Brien County Supervisors made the request to The State Fire Marshal’s Office following its meeting on Tuesday.

The ban is in place for the unincorporated areas of O’Brien County. It was determined by the fire marshal’s office that open burning constitutes a danger to life or property.

The ban restricts any outdoor fires, including brush burning, cooking fires and bonfires. Propane grills are allowed, as are charcoal grills, as long as they have a cover.

Officials in Sioux County and Plymouth County had recently issued burn bans for their areas.

