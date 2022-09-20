Police: Traffic stop in Norfolk, NE turns up multiple drugs, weapons

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Two individuals have been arrested following a traffic stop by the Norfolk Police Department that authorities say revealed multiple drugs and weapons in the car.

According to a news release issued by Norfolk Police, a traffic stop was conducted at 1:40 a.m., Sept. 20, when a vehicle was driving without its headlights on.

When the officer went up to the vehicle he met with Steven Plessel, 52, a transient, and passenger Jennifer Perrin, 40, of Norfolk. During the stop, the department’s service dog was deployed around the vehicle. Police say the service dog was alerted to the odor of a controlled substance near the driver’s door.

Upon a search of the vehicle, officers reportedly recovered a small plastic baggie of methamphetamine, a syringe that tested positive for meth, and a box that contained several broken drug pipes, as well as used and unused syringes. Along with the controlled substances, officers recovered a loaded nine-millimeter pistol from under the driver’s seat, an unloaded revolver from the back seat, a loaded shotgun in the trunk, and two large knives, one of which had a brass knuckle handle.

Plessel was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. Perrin was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Both were booked into the Madison County Jail.

