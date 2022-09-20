Police: Traffic stop in Norfolk, NE turns up multiple drugs, weapons

Steven Plessel, left, and Jennifer Perrin, right, were arrested by the Norfolk Police Division...
Steven Plessel, left, and Jennifer Perrin, right, were arrested by the Norfolk Police Division on Sept. 20.(Norfolk Police Division)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Two individuals have been arrested following a traffic stop by the Norfolk Police Department that authorities say revealed multiple drugs and weapons in the car.

According to a news release issued by Norfolk Police, a traffic stop was conducted at 1:40 a.m., Sept. 20, when a vehicle was driving without its headlights on.

When the officer went up to the vehicle he met with Steven Plessel, 52, a transient, and passenger Jennifer Perrin, 40, of Norfolk. During the stop, the department’s service dog was deployed around the vehicle. Police say the service dog was alerted to the odor of a controlled substance near the driver’s door.

Upon a search of the vehicle, officers reportedly recovered a small plastic baggie of methamphetamine, a syringe that tested positive for meth, and a box that contained several broken drug pipes, as well as used and unused syringes. Along with the controlled substances, officers recovered a loaded nine-millimeter pistol from under the driver’s seat, an unloaded revolver from the back seat, a loaded shotgun in the trunk, and two large knives, one of which had a brass knuckle handle.

Plessel was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. Perrin was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Both were booked into the Madison County Jail.

