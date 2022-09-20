Sioux City Council address increase in parking fees

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Parking fees were on Sioux City’s Council agenda Monday night.

The current proposal before leaders specifies parking meters would go up $.25, there would be a $5 increase for monthly ramp parking, a $4 increase for parking tickets, and a $2 increase for bag meter fees.

Since meter fees have not changed since 2007, council members propose to possibly revisit parking fees every September.

“The incremental rates will be proposed, we will be looking at those in the future. What we’re faced with right now is the maintenance repair of our parking ramps,” said Mayor Pro-Tem, Dan Moore. “Those costs continue to go up and we want to maintain, make the parking ramps safe we want the public to use them and that’s where the money comes from, they are self-sufficient.”

The parking fees proposal will have two more readings.

