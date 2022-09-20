Sioux City Council defer update on animal ordinance

Sioux City Council defer update for two weeks
Sioux City Council defer update for two weeks
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Council members decided to defer voting for two weeks on the update of an ordinance that includes domesticated animals.

The update to the ordinance would specify that animals such as snakes, lizards, rodents, rabbits, ferrets, and birds need to be regulated to the same conditions as dogs and cats. The update would not include hamsters, guinea pigs, or fish.

It would mandate that the owner of a property could not have more than two animals of the same species and no more than 3 animals in total.

Citizens had the opportunity to address the matter, even though it was deferred.

“One of the council members wanted to take a look at the number of domesticated animals that can be kept on the premises or at your home,” said Dan Moore, Mayor Pro-Tem. “And so they are going to review that. We’ll take it up again, but we will be looking at what was presented today and the comments that were made.”

The request is deferred until October 3rd.

