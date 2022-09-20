‘The teachers here are really nice and kind’ - Hunt A+ Arts Elementary holds ribbon cutting

Hunt A+ Holds Ribbon Cutting
Hunt A+ Holds Ribbon Cutting(KTIV)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new and larger than before Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School. The new school is focused on the arts. The elementary school is about three times larger than the previous building, which was built in 1906.

The school has several new features, including a larger gym and a “black box” theater. For the most part, students seemed excited to be back under one roof again. They were split up while the new building was under construction.

“I would say it’s more spacious, the teachers here are really nice and kind,” said Lovella Taylor, a 5th-grade student.

Members of the Sioux City Community School District’s Board were also on hand.

“Regardless of where they are, they can flourish they can grow but if we give them the right tools, if we give them the right spaces, if we provide them with equipment, technology, classrooms that they need if we make sure they have access to everything then the possibilities get bigger and endless,” said Perla Alarcon-Flory, a school board member.

After the ribbon cutting, guests were invited to a concert by the kids, refreshments and a tour of the campus.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
This map shows the area where a motorcycle vs car accident occurred near Wayne, Nebraska.
Car vs motorcycle accident in Wayne, NE turns fatal
Hard Rock brings 90s dance party event to Sioux City
Officials found Sheila Donohoe's vehicle and her back seat was filled with stolen items.
Woman arrested for shoplifting over $1,000 in merchandise in Norfolk, NE

Latest News

FILE - This file photo shows a graduation mortar board cap on $100 bills.
Biden Administration releases state-by-state student debt details
Biden Administration releases state-by-state student debt details
City of Storm Lake, IA lifts water restrictions
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Rotary Club District Conference
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Rotary Club District Conference