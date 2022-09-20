‘The teachers here are really nice and kind’ - Hunt A+ Arts Elementary holds ribbon cutting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new and larger than before Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School. The new school is focused on the arts. The elementary school is about three times larger than the previous building, which was built in 1906.

The school has several new features, including a larger gym and a “black box” theater. For the most part, students seemed excited to be back under one roof again. They were split up while the new building was under construction.

“I would say it’s more spacious, the teachers here are really nice and kind,” said Lovella Taylor, a 5th-grade student.

Members of the Sioux City Community School District’s Board were also on hand.

“Regardless of where they are, they can flourish they can grow but if we give them the right tools, if we give them the right spaces, if we provide them with equipment, technology, classrooms that they need if we make sure they have access to everything then the possibilities get bigger and endless,” said Perla Alarcon-Flory, a school board member.

After the ribbon cutting, guests were invited to a concert by the kids, refreshments and a tour of the campus.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.