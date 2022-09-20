2 Storm Lake, IA 11-year-olds charged with burglary

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) - Two 11-year-old kids have been charged with burglary following an incident on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Storm Lake, Iowa.

According to a news release from the Storm Lake Police Department, at about 8 p.m. police were called to a residence in the 700 block of West Eighth Street for a belated report of assault and burglary.

Officers were told by an 18-year-old victim they had been physically assaulted outside their residence by a juvenile male earlier that day. Officers were further advised that after the assault, the victim left the residence and returned later that evening, noticing electronics and clothing were missing.

Upon further investigation, the police charged two 11-year-old males with third-degree burglary. One of them was also charged with assault. The juveniles were issued a juvenile referral and released to a parent pending an appearance in juvenile court. Names of the juvenile suspects are not released because of their age.

