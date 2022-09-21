Clouds and cool conditions to continue for a bit longer in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The cold front that moved through on Tuesday has had a big effect on our weather today keeping us cloudy and much cooler with even a few light rain showers in the area.

Any shower activity will move east tonight and we’ll be left with a mostly cloudy sky and cooler conditions sending lows in the low to mid 40s.

We’ll stay mostly cloudy for our day on Thursday as well with highs staying below average in the mid to upper 60s.

Showers will be pushing into the area from Thursday night into Friday morning with maybe some Friday afternoon clearing trying to move in with highs in the mid 60s and strong south wind at 15 to 30 miles per hour.

Saturday is looking like a dry day with highs rebounding a bit to the mid to upper 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday will cool back down just a bit with highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies and a strong northwesterly wind.

Will the chill or warmth win out next week?

I’ll take a look at your forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.