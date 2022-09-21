Cooler today with a chance of showers

By Jacob Howard
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland! Yesterday was a very hot day across the region. We had multiple record highs that were broken and replaced with new ones. One spot to highlight is Spencer, IA, where they reached 101 degrees, beating the record high of 93 degrees that was set in 1940. Thankfully, we are seeing temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s across the region with our wind out of the north, making it a cool morning.

Today, we will see highs barely climb into the upper 60s across the region as a cold front moves through today, bringing in clouds and cool, dry air from the north. We also have a chance of showers throughout the day today with our wind from the north at 10 to 20 miles per hour, which will also help keep us cool today.

Tonight, will be our coolest night so far since we started summer with lows falling into the low 40s and maybe some upper 30s in our northern counties with our wind out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We could see some overnight lows broken tonight as we stay mostly cloudy through the region.

Thursday looks like today, but with no rain chances and partly cloudy skies, so we will see some sunshine tomorrow as our wind continues out of the north northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

For Friday, we have the highest chance of widespread showers for Siouxland, and it looks to start in the morning and move out before high school football starts Friday night.

I’ll have more details on what to expect this week in my full forecast on News 4 Today.

