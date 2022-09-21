Muskies reveal opening day roster for Clark Cup defense

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -It really does not seem like a full offseason has passed but, when you play the longest season out of all the teams you tend to get less of an offseason, as the Sioux City Musketeers have announced their roster for their defense of the Clark Cup.

The Muskies return 8 players from the championship team of a season ago,at forward Grant Slukynsky Sam Deckhut, Ben Doran, and Nick Pierre Return, Pierre you might remember scored the Clark Cup winning goal in overtime last season.

Defensively Garrett Brown William Smith and Tomi Leppanen are back on the ice, and between the pipes Axel Mangbo returns Mangbo was solid in 19 games for the Muskies going 11-5 with a .893 save percentage.

Sioux City opens up play on Thursday in Pittsburgh when they take on Green Bay at 11 AM in the Fall Classic. If you want to check out the full roster for the Musketeers just head on over to musketeershockey.com

