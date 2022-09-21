Panthers sweep West Central, S.C. North beats Heelan in 4
VB
Glidden-Ralston 3 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0 F
North Union 0 Lake Mills 3 F
Battle Creek 3 SCOTUS Cen. Cath. 0 F
Norfolk Catholic 2 Columbus Lakeview 0 F
Wynot 3 Lyons/Decatur NE 0 F
Wayne 0 Columbus Lakeview 2 F
EP-Jefferson 3 Beresford 0 F
West Central 0 Dakota Valley 3 F
Storm Lake 0 Estherville-LC 3 F
West Sioux 0 Gehlen Catholic 3 F
WB-Mallard 3 GT/RA 1 F
Unity Christian 3 Harris-Lake Park 0 F
Guardian Angels CC 3 Homer 0 F
Holy Family 2 Logan View 1 F
Howells-Dodge 3 Lutheran N’east 1 F
Westwood 1 Ridge View 3 F
Bishop Heelan 1 SC North 3 F
CBAL 3 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 0 F
Newell-Fonda 3 Spencer 0 F
Western Christian 3 Spirit Lake 0 F
Randolph 2 Wakefield 1 F
Norfolk Catholic 2 Wayne 0 F
Holy Family 2 West Pt-Beemer 0 F
Logan View-SS 2 West Pt-Beemer 0 F
Stanton 2 Wisner-Pilger 0 F
Siouxland Christian 3 Woodbury Central 2 F
SF Lincoln 3 Yankton 0 F
SOCC
Garretson 1 Dakota Valley 6 F
MLB
Detroit 3 Baltimore 2 F
Boston 5 Cincinnati 3 F
Arizona 5 LOS 6 F
Chicago Cubs 2 Miami 1 F
Toronto 18 Philadelphia 11 F
Houston 5 Tampa Bay 0 F
