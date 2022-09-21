Sioux City officials announce partial 27th Street closure

City crews will begin work on Monday, Sept. 26 to make pavement repairs. Work is expected to be complete on Friday, Sept. 30.(City of Sioux City)
By Kim Fickett
Sep. 21, 2022
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A closure of a portion of 27th Street has been announced by the City of Sioux City Engineering Division.

According to city officials, 27th Street between Chambers Street and Prospect Street will be closed beginning Monday, Sept. 26, to allow crews to make pavement repairs. Repairs are expected to be completed the afternoon of Friday, Sept.30.

Officials note there will not be access to driveways in the closure area during this time.

A detour utilizing Prospect Street, Floyd Boulevard and Chambers Street will be available, but will not be posted.

