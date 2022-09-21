Tuifua named to Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Putting up a top level performance on the field and helping your team win is one thing, but then taking all that hard work on the field and applying it to your life off the field is not an easy thing to do, but Morningside senior Sione Tuifua does just that and he is being recognized.

Tuifua was named to the Allstate AFCA good works team, recognizing the Barrow Alaska native for his work off the field.

Tuifua has done many things, whether it be winning 3 national titles on the field, or building houses in the Dominican Republic, helping a church youth group in Wisconsin rebuild a community after a tornado struck, or simply cleaning up litter on the streets of his home town, off of it. Tuifua believes that this is just what he was taught to do.

“I probably attribute that to my faith and my family, growing up I grew up in a Christian household and growing up my parents just always wanted me to give back in any way shape or form,” says Tuifua. “But, that’s just I don’t know, you see our neighbors out with groceries my dads telling us to go help them out and bring those in, so yeah, I just attribute it to that.”

Voting for the Good Works team captain is open, if you want to vote for Sione you can head to the Allstate Good Works Team website.

