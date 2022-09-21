Walmart to hire 40,000 mostly seasonal workers for holidays

Walmart plans to hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays.
Walmart plans to hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays.(Walmart Inc.)
By The Associated Press and ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart plans to hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, a majority of them seasonal workers.

The move announced Wednesday comes as the nation’s largest retailer and largest private employer said it is in a stronger staffing position heading into the holidays than last year.

Walmart said it is now focusing on hiring seasonal workers only, rather than permanent workers.

Just like in past years, it will first offer current workers the opportunity to pick up additional shifts if they want to earn extra money for the holidays.

Companies that typically hire thousands of seasonal workers are again heading into the holidays during one of the tightest job markets in decades, making it again challenging to find the workers they need.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Police say Esteban Valdivia-Nunez, left, and Cynthia Estrada, right, were booked into the...
2 suspects in custody after pursuit in northwest Iowa
Officials found Sheila Donohoe's vehicle and her back seat was filled with stolen items.
Woman arrested for shoplifting over $1,000 in merchandise in Norfolk, NE
Scott Frost Spring Practice.
Buying out Scott Frost’s contract before October cost University of Nebraska millions more
The ruptured pipeline is shown in a federal government report.
What a carbon pipeline rupture in Mississippi tells us about safety in Siouxland

Latest News

President Joe Biden, shown at the White House, will give a speech at the United Nations General...
Biden pledges $2.9B in food security aid amid Ukraine war
This image provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows Thomas Lane, who was...
Ex-cop Lane gets 3 years in plea deal for aiding Floyd death
The Artemis 1 rocket stands ready on Launch Pad 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center, Friday, Aug....
NASA fuels moon rocket in leak test ahead of next launch try
Hunt A+ Holds Ribbon Cutting
‘The teachers here are really nice and kind’ - Hunt A+ Arts Elementary holds ribbon cutting
Hunt A+
Hunt A+