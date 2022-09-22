Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescues 46 sick cats, kittens from northern Iowa home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said its Mobile Rescue Team rescued 46 sick cats and kittens from filthy conditions at a northern Iowa home on Wednesday.

ARL staff said it responded to a call to help a family struggling to provide for numerous cats and kittens that had multiplied in the home.

The team reported that when it entered the home, the scent of ammonia was so strong it burned their eyes and throats. They said they found cats and kittens walking on a floor covered in feces.

The team said many of the kittens are thin, with eyes so infected they’re matted shut. They also have upper respiratory infections so bad they sneeze constantly. The team is particularly concerned about one small kitten that is very thin and sick.

All the cats and kittens have fleas and ear mites, which is particularly dangerous for kittens so small.

Human services is also involved to help the people living in the home.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it’s already dealing with a high population of animals even before rescuing the cats and kittens on Wednesday.

