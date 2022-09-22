Cool Thursday to welcome in fall

By Jacob Howard
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Thursday, Siouxland! We are seeing much cooler temperatures this afternoon to welcome in fall. Our temperatures are in the 50s and 60s across Siouxland this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and wind out of the north northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

For today, we will stay in the mid to upper 60s across the region with mostly cloudy skies and the possibility of a day shower passing through the region. Our wind will start out coming from the north, but eventually switch and come out of the south-southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Today will feel very much like fall across the region.

Tonight, we will see our highs fall into the upper 40s and low 50s across the region with mostly cloudy skies and wind coming out of the south southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Moving into tonight, we will see our rain chances increase, with the highest chance of widespread rain will be early Friday morning.

Friday will be our best chance of seeing widespread rain across the region. The rain does move out by the afternoon hours, so it’s perfect for Friday night football for high school.

After Friday, the weekend looks to be nice with highs climbing into the upper 70s, but then dropping back down into the low 70s on Sunday with sunny and breezy conditions.

I’ll have more details coming up in my full forecast coming up on News 4 at Noon.

