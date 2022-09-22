‘Hocus Pocus 2′ is one week away

The Sanderson sisters return in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' debuting Sept. 30.
The Sanderson sisters return in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' debuting Sept. 30.(Walt Disney Studios via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - We’re just about one week away from the release of “Hocus Pocus 2.”

The highly anticipated sequel begins streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 30, just in time for Halloween season.

In the original 1993 cult classic, three witch sisters were woken up from a 300-year sleep in Salem, Massachusetts, by the lighting of the black flame candle.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return in the sequel as the Sanderson sisters, brought back again when two young girls light the candle.

Grab your friends next weekend and get ready to kick off spooky season!

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Police say Esteban Valdivia-Nunez, left, and Cynthia Estrada, right, were booked into the...
2 suspects in custody after pursuit in northwest Iowa
Officials found Sheila Donohoe's vehicle and her back seat was filled with stolen items.
Woman arrested for shoplifting over $1,000 in merchandise in Norfolk, NE
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash

Latest News

In comments at the U.N. Security Council on Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
Blinken: Ukraine war Putin's choice
Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in the United Nations Security Council Session...
US: Security Council must tell Russia to stop nuke threats
This spook-tacular event is family-friendly and free to the public to attend.
Trick-or-treating event returns to the Tyson
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
Missile strikes keep hitting Ukraine despite prisoner swap
Ellouise Lewis, 90, received an honorary GED certificate during a graduation ceremony at...
Better late than never: Woman celebrates earning honorary GED at 90 years old