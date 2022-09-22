Lake City, IA administrator, former officers charged with felonies

LAKE CITY, IA (KTIV) - An Iowa Attorney General’s Office investigation has led to charges against the Lake City Administrator and two former police officers.

According to Calhoun County District Court documents, Lake City Administrator Eric Wood, and former Lake City Police Officers Anthony Snyder and Aaron Alspach, have been charged with multiple felonies, and an aggravated misdemeanor.

Wood, Alspach and Snyder have been charged with felonious misconduct in office. In addition, Wood was charged with preventing apprehension or obstruction of prosecution, two counts of suborning perjury, and two counts of perjury. Snyder and Alspach were also charged with perjury.

All three men were booked into the Carroll County Jail, which houses prisoners for Calhoun County. Wood was held on a $20,000 bond, while Alspach and Snyder were each held on a $10,000 bond.

They will appear for an arraignment hearing at 9 a.m., Oct. 3, at the Calhoun County Courthouse in Rockwell City, IA.

