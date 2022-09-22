‘No one gets to keep classified documents out of the appropriate settings’ Pompeo says in Sioux City visit

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tonight is the Annual Dinner for the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and former secretary of state and CIA director Mike Pompeo was the keynote speaker.

KTIV News 4 asked Secretary Pompeo about the classified documents the Department of Justice alleges were inside Former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida.

A federal judge signed a search warrant allowing FBI agents to raid the complex earlier this year.

“Well I don’t know what documents he had down there but it is unequivocally true that no one gets to keep classified documents outside of the appropriate setting for those classified documents to be,” Pompeo said before pivoting to the investigation into Former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton.

Trump has alleged he declassified any documents that were at the estate in a spoken order to subordinates. Here’s Pompeo when asked if he ever heard the president give an oral order to declassify documents.

“I just don’t talk about private conversations between he and I and things I may have heard. I’ve spoken to the January 6 committee. If someone else asked me to come testify, I’m happy to do that in an appropriate place,” Pompeo said.

When asked if he was in Iowa to preview a presidential run, the former secretary of state said this.

“All the talk of 2024, there’s certainly time for that. My wife and I will pray and we’ll figure out precisely what we’re going to do. There’s two things I can assure your viewers and listeners, I’m not going to leave the fight,” he said. “Whether that’ll be by seeking elected office again, or just out making sure that we’re all trying to do the right things. At this point, only the Lord knows.”

