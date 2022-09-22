Sheldon, IA man sentenced to federal prison

SHELDON, IA (KTIV) - A Sheldon, IA man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after being found in possession of guns.

Clinton Kreykes, 40, was sentenced on Sept. 21 for illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Kreykes has previously been convicted of burglary in the third degree and was a methamphetamine user, both of which prohibit him from possessing a gun.

At the March 23 plea and sentencing hearing, evidence showed during a compliance check by his probation officer on Sept. 16, 2021, drug paraphernalia was found and Kreykes was arrested. A search warrant executed on Kreykes’ camper in Sibley, Iowa, led law enforcement to find loose prescription pills, a baggy of methamphetamine, a 20-gauge shotgun, shotgun shells, and other drug related items.

Kreykes was sentenced to two years in prison and must serve a three-year term of supervised release following imprisonment. Kreykes remains in custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to a federal prison.

