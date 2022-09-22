Sheldon, IA man sentenced to federal prison

Clinton Kreykes of Sheldon, IA, has been sentenced to two years in federal prison on possession...
Clinton Kreykes of Sheldon, IA, has been sentenced to two years in federal prison on possession of firearms.(Osceola County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 22, 2022
SHELDON, IA (KTIV) - A Sheldon, IA man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after being found in possession of guns.

Clinton Kreykes, 40, was sentenced on Sept. 21 for illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Kreykes has previously been convicted of burglary in the third degree and was a methamphetamine user, both of which prohibit him from possessing a gun.

At the March 23 plea and sentencing hearing, evidence showed during a compliance check by his probation officer on Sept. 16, 2021, drug paraphernalia was found and Kreykes was arrested. A search warrant executed on Kreykes’ camper in Sibley, Iowa, led law enforcement to find loose prescription pills, a baggy of methamphetamine, a 20-gauge shotgun, shotgun shells, and other drug related items.

Kreykes was sentenced to two years in prison and must serve a three-year term of supervised release following imprisonment. Kreykes remains in custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to a federal prison.

