Sioux County wins rivalry night as Dordt, Northwestern defeat Morningside & Briar Cliff

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX COUNTY, IA (KTIV) - Some don’t realize that Siouxland houses 4 top tier NAIA athletic programs. And every once and a while you get a night where all four are playing one another, within the same county.

Start in Orange City, the Northwestern Red Raiders were toppling the Briar Cliff Chargers, winning the first set 25-14. Briar Cliff put up more of a fight in the second set but still fell 25-20. Then the Red Raiders just dominated the third set putting the Chargers away 25-10 to win in straight sets.

Meanwhile, in Sioux Center another Sioux County school was matched up with another Sioux City school as Dordt, and Morningside faced off. This one was a battle from the start the Mustangs hung in there, but ultimately Dordt would take set one 25-20. Then in the second, the Defenders pulled away winning 25-16. With their back against the wall, the Mustangs fought back and took the third set 25-19. The final set was an absolute throw down, but the Defenders came out on top in the set to win the match 3 games to 1.

Giving Sioux County a 2 to 0 win on the night over Sioux City.

