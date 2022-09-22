Some rain showers possible from Thursday night into early Friday

Storm Team 4 Future Track(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We saw a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon on Thursday as highs stayed below average in the 60s.

Any clearing that we had during the day will be replaced by clouds tonight as some light rain showers may develop with lows near 50 which is average for this time of year.

While there could be some light showers during the morning on Friday, we’ll see some clearing with just a small chance of a late day rain shower with highs in the upper 60s and it will be a windy day.

We’ll see some warming on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s and it will be a bit of a breezy day.

The wind will be even strong on Sunday with gusts up to 30 miles per hour as highs get into the low 70s under a sunny sky.

Pleasant conditions will continue into next week although if you’re looking for rain, you’re going to be disappointed.

I’ll take a look at your 10- day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

