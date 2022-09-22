Trick-or-treating event returns to the Tyson

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Calling all ghosts and goblins, it’s time to fill your buckets with Halloween goodies.

OVG360 has announced the community’s trick-or-treat event will once again be back at the Tyson Events Center from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27.

More than 30 local businesses will be located around the events center handing out candy. Trick-or-treaters will enter at the Primebank Box Office and travel one-way throughout the building.

This year’s family-friendly event is free and presented by MidAmerican Energy Company. For more information, visit TysonCenter.com.

