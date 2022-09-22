Trick-or-treating event returns to the Tyson

This spook-tacular event is family-friendly and free to the public to attend.
This spook-tacular event is family-friendly and free to the public to attend.(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Calling all ghosts and goblins, it’s time to fill your buckets with Halloween goodies.

OVG360 has announced the community’s trick-or-treat event will once again be back at the Tyson Events Center from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27.

More than 30 local businesses will be located around the events center handing out candy. Trick-or-treaters will enter at the Primebank Box Office and travel one-way throughout the building.

This year’s family-friendly event is free and presented by MidAmerican Energy Company. For more information, visit TysonCenter.com.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Police say Esteban Valdivia-Nunez, left, and Cynthia Estrada, right, were booked into the...
2 suspects in custody after pursuit in northwest Iowa
Officials found Sheila Donohoe's vehicle and her back seat was filled with stolen items.
Woman arrested for shoplifting over $1,000 in merchandise in Norfolk, NE
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash

Latest News

Clinton Kreykes of Sheldon, IA, has been sentenced to two years in federal prison on possession...
Sheldon, IA man sentenced to federal prison
Dog Walk Forecast: Shonka & Mookie
Dog Walk Forecast: Shonka & Mookie
Mostly cloudy & cool today
Mostly cloudy & cool today
SIOUX COUNTY WINS RIVALRY NIGHT
SIOUX COUNTY WINS RIVALRY NIGHT