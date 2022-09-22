USS Sioux City Crew Members serve treats in the “Ice Cream Capital of the World”

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tonight the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce hosted an annual dinner where former Secretary pf State Mike Pompeo was Keynote Speaker. Joining him for the speech were members of the USS Sioux City’s crew.

Members of the ship’s “gold” and “blue” crews will be there as “Sailor of the Year” awards are presented during tonight’s event.

This afternoon, USS Sioux City crew members spent time dishing up ice cream in the “Ice Cream Capital of the World”... Le Mars, Iowa.

Dressed in their service dress whites, and Blue Bunny aprons, the crew members worked behind the counter at the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor in Le Mars.

When the USS Sioux City was commissioned, Wells donated a bunker freezer for the crew mess, and promised to keep it stocked, year-round, with Blue Bunny ice cream treats.

The USS Sioux City is based at Naval Station Mayport, in Florida, but, right now, it’s deployed with the fifth fleet in the Middle East.

